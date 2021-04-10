2 deputies injured, suspect dead after shooting outside Utah sheriff’s office

kali9/iStockBy MEREDITH DELISO, ABC News

(SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah) — Two deputies are injured and a suspect is dead following a shooting outside a sheriff’s office in South Salt Lake, Utah, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. local time Saturday, on the north side of the property’s parking lot near a bus stop, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said during a press briefing.

Two deputies on the campus security team were shot and are currently hospitalized, she said. One is in stable condition after getting shot in the face, and the other is in critical condition after being shot in the eye, the sheriff said.

An Officer Involved Critical Incident team will be investigating, she said, though didn’t provide any additional details about the shooting.

“Something occurred to where there were shots fired and that is all we can release at this time,” she said.

“These incidents are devastating for the department, and we hope and pray the deputies will be OK,” she added.

The sheriff’s office is located near the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, which is on lockdown following the shooting.

“It’ll be on lockdown until we feel it’s secure,” Rivera said. “The jail is not in danger but that is our protocol.”

