2 escaped California homicide suspects captured after days-long manhunt

iStock(MONTEREY, Calif.) — Two homicide suspects who escaped from a California jail over the weekend have been captured, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning.

Santos Fonseca, 21, and Jonathan Salazar, 20, escaped from the Monterey County Jail in Salinas, a city about 60 miles south of San Jose, on Sunday morning when they were able to “exploit” a “blind spot” in the facility, according to authorities.

Fonseca and Salazar were able to create a hole about 22 inches wide in the ceiling above a bathroom in their housing unit, which enabled them to climb in and work their way through, authorities said.

On the other side of the bathroom wall, which is a space that houses pipes for plumbing, they kicked in a hatch that led to the outside. Since the jail is under construction, the outdoor area was covered in construction fencing, rather than security fencing with barbed wire, and the two were able to leave the jail’s grounds, authorities said.

They were taken into custody by Customs and Border Protection agents, according to the sheriff’s office.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

