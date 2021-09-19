2 homes ‘heavily damaged’ after military aircraft crashes in Texas, fire officials say
(LAKE WORTH, TX.) — Two homes have been heavily damaged after a military training aircraft crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.
Two to three patients are being treated at this time, fire officials said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
