2 Los Angeles sheriff's deputies shot in ambush; both in critical condition

KABCBY: MARK OSBORNE AND JON HAWORTH, ABC NEWS

(LOS ANGELES) — Two Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies were “fighting for their lives” on Saturday night after being shot multiple times in an ambush-style attack. The suspect was still at-large late Saturday.

One male officer and one female officer were injured in the shooting, which took place at about 7 p.m. local time.

“Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted. “They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the deputies were sitting in their patrol car at the time of the attack and both were shot multiple times.

“That was a cowardly act,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference on Saturday night.. “The two deputies were doing their job, minding their own business, watching out for the safety of the people on the train. To see somebody just walk up and start shooting on them. It pisses me off. It dismays me at the same time. There’s no pretty way to say it.”

Villanueva did not identify the deputies but did say that one of the deputies who were shot were a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy and a 24-years old who was recently sworn into office about 14 months ago.

LA County Sheriff’s Department in an update overnight confirmed that an unlawful assembly was declared as protesters blocked the entrance and exit to the area hospital emergency room. Two arrests were made including a female member of the press along with an adult male.

“After deputies issued a dispersal order for the unlawful assembly of a group of protesters blocking the hospital emergency entrance & exits, a male adult protester refused to comply & cooperate,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet. “During his arrest, a struggle ensued at which time a female adult ran towards the deputies, ignored repeated commands to stay back as they struggled with the male and interfered with the arrest. The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person. Both individuals have been arrested.

The department shared surveillance video of the shooting on Twitter just hours after it happened. In the video, a person in black shorts and a black jacket walks up to the passenger side of the patrol vehicle and opens fire multiple times into the window without warning. The suspect then runs away.

President Donald Trump weighed in early Sunday morning when he tweeted on the shocking footage on Twitter and said “animals that must be hit hard!”

The LA Sheriff’s Department said both officers were undergoing surgery at about 8 p.m. local time.

The shooting happened near the Metro station in Compton, according to officials.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.