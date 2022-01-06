2 men with alleged ties to ‘boogaloo’ movement built explosive devices to use against police: FBI

Nes/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Two Washington state men were indicted on federal charges this week that they conspired to build explosives to use against law enforcement, according to newly unsealed court records.

Daniel Anderson and Connor Goodman, self-described members of the “Verified Bois” whose members allegedly espouse the anti-government “boogaloo” ideology, according to the FBI, each face two charges of conspiracy to make a destructive device and possession of a destructive device.

According to the indictment, members of the “Verified Bois” regularly conducted training exercises where they would practice “small unit tactics, raids, firearms handling and manipulation, and survival skills” as they discussed their hopes of attacking police “whom they perceived to engage in over-aggressive law enforcement action.”

During a meeting in May of last year, Goodman is alleged to have discussed loading a vehicle with the explosive Tannerite to turn the vehicle into a rolling IED. In June, Anderson and Goodman allegedly obtained a load of fireworks from a tribal reservation in eastern Washington and delivered them to an individual who acted as an informant for the FBI.

Anderson allegedly told the informant that he wanted to use the fireworks to build IEDs and attach ball bearings to them that would act as shrapnel. The men allegedly expressed interest in throwing them behind lines of police at an unspecified protest.

Goodman later allegedly sold the informant 12 mortar-style fireworks that he said he wanted to be constructed into IEDs.

According to court records, Anderson has been in custody since December following a search of his home. An attorney for him did not immediately respond to a request for comment. No attorney is listed on the court docket for Goodman.

They have not entered pleas.

