2 Missouri officers shot while serving eviction notice: Officials

vmargineanu/iStockNEW YORK) — A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper and a deputy with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department were shot Friday while serving an eviction notice to a man, who is now barricaded inside his home in Van Buren, officials said.

The deputy was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital, while the trooper was hit in the vest.

There are no fatalities, according to the sheriff’s department.

The suspect began firing from inside the home after officers attempted to contact him, according to a statement from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Officers with the state Highway Patrol were assisting the sheriff’s department with the eviction notice, according to the statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.