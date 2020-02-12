2 officers shot while serving arrest warrant in Baltimore: Police

MattGush/iStock(BALTIMORE) — Two officers were shot and injured while trying to serve a felony arrest warrant in Baltimore Wednesday, authorities said.

When the officers — one from Baltimore city and one from Baltimore County — confronted the suspect around noon gunshots were fired, according to the Baltimore police.

The suspect was shot and killed at the scene, said police.

The officers remain at the hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

The officers were part of a joint federal-state-local task force, said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

“We ask Marylanders to join us in praying for the full and speedy recovery of the brave officers who were injured,” Hogan said in a statement.

Just last week, two Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police detectives were shot and injured in the line of duty. Both have been released from the hospital.

“We are providing unprecedented resources to combat this violent crime crisis from all directions, with everything we’ve got,” Hogan said. “The time has come for Baltimore City to finally take back its streets and communities, once and for all.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

