2 Utah police officers shot by rape, robbery suspect: Authorities

(TAYLORSVILLE, Utah) — Two Utah police officers are recovering after they were shot by a rape and robbery suspect Wednesday night, police said.

One officer, with the West Valley City department, was shot twice; he was initially in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition, the department said. The second officer, with the Unified Police Department, was treated and released Wednesday night, the department said.

At about 10 p.m., the officers found the alleged suspect, wanted in rape and robbery cases, parked in a 711 parking lot in Taylorsville with a baby inside the car, West Valley City police said.

Officers negotiated with suspect, 20-year-old Anei Joker, to release the 9-month-old, which he did, though he refused to leave the car himself, police said.

Joker later got out of the car and fired at the officers, striking two of them, police said.

Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect, who was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

The suspect has with history with police and was known to be armed and dangerous, Roxanne Vainuku, public information officer for the West Valley City Police, said at a news conference.

The baby wasn’t hurt, Vainuku said, adding that it’s unclear what the 9-month-old’s relationship was to the suspect.

