2-year-old girl found alive after going missing from campsite in northern Michigan

Michigan State Police(MONROE, Mich.) — A 2-year-old girl was found alive Tuesday morning, one day after she went missing while on a family camping trip in northern Michigan, authorities said.

Gabriella Roselynn Vitale was reported missing on Monday, launching an urgent, overnight search.

Over 50 searchers and 10 canines were looking for the little girl Tuesday morning before Michigan State Police announced that she had been found.

Gabriella’s family had told the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police that they had been camping in a wooded area for a few days and were getting ready to leave Monday morning when they noticed that the toddler was gone.

Early into the search, the girl’s pink jacket was found several hundred yards away from where she went missing, police said.

The family says they live in the Monroe, Michigan, area, which is about 200 miles south of where the girl went missing.

