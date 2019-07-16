2-year-old girl missing from campsite in northern Michigan

Michigan State Police(MONROE, Mich.) — An urgent search is underway in a wooded area in northern Michigan for a 2-year-old girl who went missing at the end of a family camping trip.

The family of Gabriella Roselynn Vitale told the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police that they had been camping for a few days and were getting ready to leave Monday morning when they noticed that the toddler was nowhere to be found.

Deputies and troopers are using canine teams to search the area.

Early into the search, the girl’s pink jacket was found several hundred yards away from where she went missing, police said. She is wearing a gray shirt, pink bottoms and tennis shoes.

The family says they live in the Monroe, Michigan, area, which is about 200 miles south of where the girl went missing.

