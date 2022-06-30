20-year-old mother gunned down on NYC street was apparently targeted: Sources

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head while pushing her 3-month-old baby in a stroller on New York City’s Upper East Side on Wednesday night, police sources said.

The killing appears to be targeted but a motive is not yet clear, police sources told ABC News. NYPD detectives are digging into the victim’s life and relationships.

The unidentified woman was pushing a baby stroller on Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street around 8:25 p.m. when a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt came up from behind and shot her in the head, police said.

An unknown person approached her and fired a single shot at close range, police said. The suspect fled immediately afterward on foot, traveling east along East 95th Street, according to the NYPD. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Police said the baby was unharmed.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted overnight, “More guns in our city means more lives lost. It means more babies crying as those who love them lie dead. We cannot allow this epidemic to keep claiming lives.”

This shooting comes less than one week after the Supreme Court struck down a New York law that has restricted the concealed carry of handguns in public to only those with a “proper cause.”

On Thursday the New York legislature will reconvene in a special session to address the fallout.

State lawmakers are expected to vote on “sensitive places” where guns are off limits, including: health and medical facilities; polling places; public transportation; educational institutions; children’s gathering places; and federal, state and local government buildings.

Proposed legislation also includes a default position against guns indoors, requiring business owners to put up sign saying “conceal carry weapons welcome here” if they want to allow guns on their premises.

ABC News’ Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.