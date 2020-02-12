$202 million jackpot winner in New Jersey can stay anonymous

DaveAlan/iStock(EDISON, N.J.) — A lucky lottery player in New Jersey has won a $202 million jackpot, officials announced Wednesday.

The Quick Stop Food Store in Edison sold the winning Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday’s drawing.

The jackpot, the first won by a Mega Millions player in 2020, has a cash value of $142 million, New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said.

Carey presented a ceremonial $30,000 bonus check to the Quick Stop Food Store owner at a news conference Wednesday.

But the big winner won’t have to show his or her face to the world: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law in January which allows lottery winners to stay anonymous.

The winner has not yet come forward and has one year to do so.

Carey urges the winner to “sign the back of that ticket right away.”

“Put it in a safe place,” he added, “and then go out, talk to your family, talk to your attorney, talk to a financial adviser, come to us and claim that ticket.”

