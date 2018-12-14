24-year-old woman found shot dead on trail may have been lured there: Police

iStock/Thinkstock(ATLANTA) — A 24-year-old woman found dead in broad daylight on a trail in DeKalb County, Georgia, may have been lured there, according to police.

The body of Shantrelle Monroe, who was shot dead, was found Wednesday afternoon on a pathway behind a subdivision playground, DeKalb police spokesman Sgt. J.D. Spencer told ABC News Friday via email.

Authorities are still working to identify a suspect.

“It’s during the afternoon, kids walk through there,” DeKalb County police Lt. Rod Bryant told ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV. “So it’s very shocking.”

No motive has been established but Spencer said “detectives believe that she was possibly lured to the location.”

