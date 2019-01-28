27-year-old suspected of killing 4 in Georgia arrested in Indiana: Officials

Georgia Bureau of Investigation(ATLANTA) — A 27-year-old man accused of killing four people in Georgia on Thursday night was apprehended late Sunday in Indianapolis, authorities said.

Four murder arrest warrants had been issued for Daylon Delon Gamble, considered armed and dangerous but arrested without incident, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on its website.

Please share this more recent picture of Rockmart Murder Suspect, Daylon Delon Gamble. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Rockmart Police Department at 770.684.6558 or ☎️ 911. #RockmartShooting https://t.co/ulnNMvaPmf pic.twitter.com/nOkYHCDOJy — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) January 25, 2019

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, two separate double homicides were reported at two locations in Rockmart, the GBI said. Rockmart is about 50 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Helen Rose Mitchell, 48, and Jaequnn Davis, 19, were killed at one home, the GBI said. Peerless Brown, 24, was shot at that home and survived, the GBI said. Brown was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center. At the second home, Arkeyla Perry, 24, and Dadrian Cummings, 26, were killed.

The victims were believed to be targeted, Rockmart police told ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB.

