27-year-old suspected of killing four people is on the run in Georgia: Officials

(ROCKMART, Ga.) — A massive manhunt is underway for a 27-year-old man suspected of killing four people in Georgia Thursday night, authorities said.

Four murder arrest warrants have been issued for Daylon Delon Gamble, who is still at large and considered armed and dangerous, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

At about 8 p.m. Thursday, two separate double homicides were reported at two locations in Rockmart, the GBI said. Rockmart is about 50 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Helen Rose Mitchell, 48, and Jaequnn Davis, 19, were killed at one home, the GBI said.

Peerless Brown, 24, was shot at that home and survived, the GBI said. Brown was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center.

At the second home, Arkeyla Perry, 24, and Dadrian Cummings, 26, were killed, the GBI said.

The victims were believed to be targeted, Rockmart police told ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB.

Gamble is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Rockmart Police Department at 770-784-6558 or call 911.

