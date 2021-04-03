3 dead, 4 injured in overnight shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina

WTVDBY: WILLIAM MANSELL, ABC NEWS

(WILMINGTON, N.C.) — At least three people are dead and four are injured following an overnight shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Conditions of the injured are not immediately available, Lt. Leslie Irving, a watch commander with the Wilmington Police Department, told ABC News.

Irving said that the scene remains an active investigation and that police will release more information Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

