3 dead, several injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians in San Diego

katifcam/iStockBy MATT ZARRELL, ABC News

(SAN DIEGO) — Three people are dead and several more injured after a vehicle struck pedestrians in San Diego on Monday, police said.

The car jumped the sidewalk and drove through an area under a bridge with a number of tents, according to officials.

A total of nine victims were struck, police said. Two are in critical condition.

The 71-year-old driver, Craig Voss, was detained for allegedly driving while impaired and charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter, five counts of causing great bodily injury while committing a felony and one count of felony DUI, police said.

Voss was rendering aid to a victim when officers arrived, police said.

The incident occurred near San Diego City College, ABC San Diego affiliate KGTV reported.

Multiple ambulances were sent to the scene.



ABC News’ Matthew Furhman and Alex Stone contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.