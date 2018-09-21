3 infants, 2 adults stabbed at home-operated daycare; suspect in custody: Police

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Three babies were among five people stabbed at a private daycare facility in New York City early Friday, police said.

The victims were found just before 4 a.m. inside the home-operated daycare in the Flushing neighborhood of the city’s borough of Queens, police said.

There were nine infants inside the house, three of whom had been stabbed, including a baby girl who is just three days old, police said.

“Three of the injured were infants ranging from the age of three days to 1-month-old,” Juanita Holmes, assistant chief of the New York City Police Department, said at a press conference later Friday morning.

A man and a woman were also found inside the house with stab wounds. All five victims were rushed to local hospitals in critical but stable condition, police said.

The suspect, identified by authorities as a 52-year-old woman, was found unconscious in the basement of the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted slash wound to her left wrist, police said. She was subsequently taken into custody and treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Two knives — a butcher knife and a meat cleaver — were recovered from the scene, police said.

Investigators believe the home served as an informal neighborhood daycare center, where the suspect is an employee.

The investigation into the incident and a motive is ongoing, police said.

