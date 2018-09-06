3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Cincinnati bank; suspect dead, police say

iStock/Thinkstock(CINCINNATI) — Three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a bank headquarters in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 9:10 a.m. local time about an “active shooter” at Fifth Third Bank near Fountain Square, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac.

The suspect had opened fire in the building’s loading dock before continuing into the lobby area and firing more shots, Isaac told reporters at a press conference Thursday morning.

Five people were shot, including three who died from their injuries, Isaac said.

The area was cordoned off as police responded to the incident and worked to evacuate people inside the bank.

Multiple officers “engaged” the suspect, who is now dead, Isaac said. The alleged shooter has not been identified.

No officers were injured in the incident, and a weapon was recovered from the scene.

UC Health in Cincinnati confirmed via Twitter that it received four of the victims — three males and one female. Two have since died, while one remains in critical condition and the other is in serious condition, the hospital said.

“Our physicians and staff are focused on caring for the patients and their families. We prepare for situations like these and hope they never happen,” UC Health tweeted.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley told reporters at the press conference that the suspect was “actively shooting innocent victims.”

“Random mass shootings, which plague our nation, are not normal and we as a country can’t allow them to be normalized,” Craley said in a statement posted on Twitter later Thursday. “Our hearts are broken today.”

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Fifth Third Bank, which is headquartered in Cincinnati but has locations across 10 states, described the deadly shooting as a “terrible event” in a statement posted on Twitter.

“Earlier today, an active shooter entered our headquarters building in downtown Cincinnati. The situation is contained and the shooter is no longer a threat. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone caught up in this terrible event. We continue to work with law enforcement as we ensure the safety of our employees and customers. We are grateful for the support and concerns from our neighbors throughout Cincinnati and the country,” the company tweeted.

