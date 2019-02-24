3 people aboard cargo jet that crashed in Texas bay 'did not survive,' Atlas Air Worldwide announces

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office(HOUSTON) — The three people aboard a cargo jet contracted by Amazon that crashed in a bay near Houston, Texas, “did not survive,” the company announced Sunday.

The Boeing 767 jetliner, which was flying from Miami to Houston, plunged into the Trinity Bay near Anahuac Saturday just before 1 p.m., officials said.

The plane was operating “on behalf of Amazon,” according to Atlas Air Worldwide.

One of the bodies was discovered Saturday evening, officials said. The other two people remained missing through the night.

The prospects of anyone surviving the crash appeared thin, local officials said Saturday.

“I don’t believe that there is any way anyone could have survived,” said Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne at an evening press conference.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the Houston Police Department, Texas Park and Wildlife, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Department, among other agencies, assisted with the search.

On Sunday, the company confirmed that all three people aboard died in the crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected,” said Bill Flynn, Atlas Air Chief Executive Officer. “This is a sad time for all of us.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is investigating the crash, is scheduled to hold a news conference on Sunday evening.

Flight 3591, operated Atlas Air Inc., went off radar and lost radio contact about 30 miles from Houston’s George Bush International Airport, according to an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration.

#FBI Houston is responding to a 767 cargo plane crash in Trinity Bay near Anahuac, TX. We are working closely with our partners from @ChambersSheriff @NTSB @USCG @FAANews. Please be patient while this investigation continues. Updates will be shared through this Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/5YHdPsR9Af — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) February 23, 2019

