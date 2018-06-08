3 teens ejected, killed when stolen SUV overturns on Long Island parkway

ABC News(LONG ISLAND, N.Y.) — Three people believed to be teenagers were ejected and killed when the stolen SUV they were traveling in overturned and crashed on Long Island on Friday, police said.

The driver of the 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was speeding and driving erratically, witnesses said. The car overturned several times on the Meadowbrook State Parkway just before noon, the New York State Police said.

Ten people were in the SUV at the time, police said.

Three people were ejected from the vehicle and died, police said. Six others and an infant were also in the car and are all expected to survive, police said.

The SUV had been reported stolen on Thursday in Roosevelt, police said.

