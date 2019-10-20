3 US Army soldiers killed during training at Fort Stewart in Georgia, officials say

iStock(FORT STEWART, Ga.)– Three U.S. Army soldiers were killed during training at Fort Stewart in Georgia, according to officials.

The soldiers, part of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, were pronounced dead on the scene after the Bradley Fighting Vehicle they were riding in was involved in an accident early Sunday morning, Patrick Husted, division public affairs officer, said in a news release.

Another three soldiers were injured and evacuated to the Winn Army Community Hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy.”

The incident is under investigation, Husted said. The circumstances surrounding the accident were not immediately clear.

The identities of the deceased soldiers will be released pending next of kin notification.

