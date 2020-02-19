3rd teen suspect in killing of Barnard student Tessa Majors turns himself in

BlakeDavidTaylor/iStock(NEW YORK) — A third teenager surrendered Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors, marking the arrest of the final teen suspected of involvement in her death.

Luchiano Lewis, 14, turned himself in Wednesday and is being charged as an adult with second-degree murder, second-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree robbery.

Another 14-year-old boy, Rashaun Weaver, was charged on Saturday as an adult in the killing. He’s charged with two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of first degree robbery and two counts of second degree robbery, according to the indictment.

Weaver and Lewis both pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and were remanded into custody.

Majors, 18, was stabbed to death on Dec. 11 in upper Manhattan’s Morningside Park, just off the campus of Columbia University, as three teenagers tried to rob her.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said Majors’ last words were “Help me! I’m being robbed.”

A 13-year-old was previously charged with aiding the attack and is awaiting a March trial in family court.

Majors’ father came to court as Weaver and Lewis were arraigned on Wednesday.

Vance said in a statement Wednesday, “While a criminal process will never fully heal the unimaginable pain suffered by Tessa Majors’ family and friends, this indictment is a significant step forward on the path to justice.”

“We are committed to holding these young people accountable, and equally committed to a fair process which safeguards their rights,” Vance said. “This is how we will achieve true justice for Tessa and her loved ones.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.