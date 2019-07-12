4.6 magnitude earthquake near Seattle caused no injuries or damage

Petrovich9/iStock(SEATTLE) — California isn’t the only state seeing some unexpected earthquakes.

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake was reported about 40 miles northeast of Seattle Friday morning, registering just southwest of Three Lakes, Washington.

Police in nearby Lake Stephens posted on Twitter that there have been no reports of damage and no injuries. The Snohomish County sheriff reported the same.

After the 4.6 earthquake this morning officers conducted checks of the city’s infrastructure. No reports of damage and none located at this time. For more info on preparedness visit the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management web page. https://t.co/L06fZPNsLe pic.twitter.com/JOXHnvKeYR — Lake Stevens Police (@LKS_POLICE) July 12, 2019

The initial reports from the National Weather Service made it clear that even early on in tracking the event, which happened at 2:51 a.m. local time, there was no threat of tsunami.

Any immediate threats posed by Friday morning’s quake seem to have dissipated, as the local outpost of the National Weather Service even posted pictures of the “Pretty post Earthquake #sunrise this morning.”

Pretty post Earthquake #sunrise this morning in Seattle with a nice #sunpillar. Areas of morning low clouds and fog otherwise partly sunny today with highs in the upper 60s to near 80. #wawx pic.twitter.com/09X00FRgWQ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 12, 2019

This has been a turbulent few days for the West Coast in terms of earthquakes, with two major earthquakes rocking southern California.

A 6.4-magnitude quake hit the town of Ridgecrest on July 4, and a day later, there was another quake that registered 7.1-magnitude.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.