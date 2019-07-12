ABC-National News WFIN Top Story 

4.6 magnitude earthquake near Seattle caused no injuries or damage

Petrovich9/iStock(SEATTLE) — California isn’t the only state seeing some unexpected earthquakes.

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake was reported about 40 miles northeast of Seattle Friday morning, registering just southwest of Three Lakes, Washington.

Police in nearby Lake Stephens posted on Twitter that there have been no reports of damage and no injuries. The Snohomish County sheriff reported the same.

The initial reports from the National Weather Service made it clear that even early on in tracking the event, which happened at 2:51 a.m. local time, there was no threat of tsunami.

Any immediate threats posed by Friday morning’s quake seem to have dissipated, as the local outpost of the National Weather Service even posted pictures of the “Pretty post Earthquake #sunrise this morning.”

This has been a turbulent few days for the West Coast in terms of earthquakes, with two major earthquakes rocking southern California.

A 6.4-magnitude quake hit the town of Ridgecrest on July 4, and a day later, there was another quake that registered 7.1-magnitude.

