4 Amish children dead, 1 missing after horse-drawn buggy swept away by flood

djperry/iStockBy IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News

(BATH COUNTY, Ky.) — Four Amish children are dead and another is missing in Kentucky after floodwaters swept away the buggy they were riding in while crossing a bridge Wednesday, police said.

State police officers responded to a 911 call in Bath County about multiple people caught in the currents of a swollen tributary around 4:20 p.m., authorities said. They discovered that an Amish family of five children and one adult were riding in a horse-drawn buggy and tried to cross a bridge during a storm.

The waters swept up the buggy with everyone inside. An adult made it to shore and alerted authorities, according to the police. Four children were found dead a few hours later, police said.

“I ask that you please remember these individuals, and their families in your prayers this evening, and the days ahead,” Bath County Judge Bobby C. Rogers said in a statement.

Several other agencies, including the Kentucky National Guard, have joined police in searching for the missing child.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.