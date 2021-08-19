4 officers in New Mexico wounded in shootout after responding to armed robbery: Police

iStock/AlessandroPhoto

(ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.) — Four police officers were wounded during a shootout after they responded to a call about an armed robbery in New Mexico on Thursday morning.

Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina told reporters Thursday that three of the four officers were shot during the incident, which occurred at a business in the Foothills in northeast Albuquerque.

“We are here at a horrible scene. … These officers put their lives at risk on every single call and their families never want to get the calls they’re getting today,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller told reporters.

The officer in critical condition was shot in the upper chest, just above the vest, Medina said, while another was shot in the arm. Both required surgery. A third officer was shot at the center of his bulletproof vest, and the fourth was injured by what Medina said likely was shrapnel or glass.

One of the suspects had also been shot during the incident and was in custody at the hospital. Keller said APD had been working with local, state and federal law enforcement to locate a second suspect on Thursday morning, but by the afternoon, the APD tweeted that the suspect had been caught. At least four other people had been detained, Medina said, adding that their investigation would determine if there would be any additional charges.

The APD urged anyone with information, or photo or video evidence, to come forward.

Remembering two officers who died in the line of duty on Aug. 18, 2005, Medina said, “It’s a very emotional time.”



