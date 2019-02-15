ABC-National News WFIN Top Story 

4 police officers injured in Aurora active shooter situation now recovering

WFIN

Chalabala/iStock(CHICAGO) — A suspect has been apprehended after an active shooting in Aurora, Illinois, city officials said.

The city of Aurora, located about 40 miles east of Chicago, announced on its Twitter account that that alleged shooter had been caught.

“THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED!” the tweet read.

Aurora police noted that the location has been “secured” but a “continued police presence will remain as investigation [sic] continues.”

Nearby hospital, Rush-Copley Medical Center, tweeted that they have received two patients who are being treated for non-life threatening injuries connected to the shooting.

The Chicago field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) had announced earlier that it responded to the scene.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that the president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, thanked the “brave” first responders, and called it “a scary, sad day for all Illinoisans and Americans.”

“I am monitoring the situation in Aurora, Illinois. This is a scary, sad day for all Illinoisans and Americans. Thank you to the brave first responders who risked their lives this afternoon and apprehended the shooter,” she wrote on Twitter.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.