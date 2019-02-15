4 police officers injured in Aurora active shooter situation now recovering
(CHICAGO) — A suspect has been apprehended after an active shooting in Aurora, Illinois, city officials said.
The city of Aurora, located about 40 miles east of Chicago, announced on its Twitter account that that alleged shooter had been caught.
“THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED!” the tweet read.
EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m.
More information will be provided soon.
Aurora police noted that the location has been “secured” but a “continued police presence will remain as investigation [sic] continues.”
Nearby hospital, Rush-Copley Medical Center, tweeted that they have received two patients who are being treated for non-life threatening injuries connected to the shooting.
The Chicago field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) had announced earlier that it responded to the scene.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that the president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, thanked the “brave” first responders, and called it “a scary, sad day for all Illinoisans and Americans.”
