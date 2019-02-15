4 police officers injured in Aurora active shooter situation now recovering

Chalabala/iStock(CHICAGO) — A suspect has been apprehended after an active shooting in Aurora, Illinois, city officials said.

The city of Aurora, located about 40 miles east of Chicago, announced on its Twitter account that that alleged shooter had been caught.

“THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED!” the tweet read.

EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m. THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down! More information will be provided soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

Aurora police noted that the location has been “secured” but a “continued police presence will remain as investigation [sic] continues.”

Active Shooter Incident has been secured. Shooter is no longer a threat to the area. Continued police presence will remain as investigation continues. Parents please contact your local school districts for dismissal plan https://t.co/P4y7X7K4og — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 15, 2019

Nearby hospital, Rush-Copley Medical Center, tweeted that they have received two patients who are being treated for non-life threatening injuries connected to the shooting.