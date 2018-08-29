485 Amtrak passengers moving again after stalling on rain-swept tracks in Wisconsin for nearly 24 hours

Spencer Platt/Getty Images(TOMAH, Wis.) — Two Amtrak trains carrying 485 passengers that were stalled in Wisconsin for nearly 24 hours because of track flooding are finally on their way, the railroad said Wednesday.

The Empire Builder trains operating daily between Chicago, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle — one with 218 passengers and the other with 267 – were stuck because freight railroad crews had been unable to repair the trains, the company said in a statement.

The eastbound train traveling to Chicago is more than 18 hours behind schedule and the westbound train traveling to Seattle and Portland, Oregon, is more than 22 hours behind schedule, Amtrak added.

“Road closures and continuing heavy rain have hampered the initial repair work that freight railroad crews need to perform in order for the track to return to service,” Amtrak said.

Amtrak had been providing food and beverage service for passengers on both trains, which are designed for overnight travel, the company said, adding that there have been no injuries.

