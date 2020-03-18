5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Salt Lake City

Petrovich9/iStock(NEW YORK) — A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck just outside Salt Lake City, Utah, early Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This was the state’s largest earthquake since 1992, according to Utah Emergency Management.

The quake was reported shortly after 7 a.m. local time.

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe tweeted that she was “just shaken out of sound sleep by 5.7 earthquake in Salt Lake City.”

“We are all safe,” Rowe tweeted. “Please Pray for no further aftershocks. Please pray for all of us.”

Power has been knocked out in some areas, said Utah Emergency Management.

