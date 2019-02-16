5 victims, shooter dead; 5 police officers injured in Aurora active shooter situation

Chalabala/iStock(CHICAGO) — Five victims were killed and at least five police officers were injured by gunfire in Aurora, Illinois when a gunman opened fire in an industrial warehouse, according to authorities.

The gunman, identified as Gary Martin, 45, was killed by responding police officers, according to Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman.

The shooting unfolded in a town about 40 miles west of Chicago.

The first 911 calls came in at 1:24 p.m. local time, according to Ziman. She said that Aurora police officers were on scene within four minutes “and were fired upon immediately.”

Several teams of law enforcement officers entered the 29,000 square foot warehouse to locate and engage Martin, Ziman said. When they located him, they engaged him in gunfire, ultimately killing him.

Martin’s motive remains unclear.

People who escaped the building when the shooting began described the chaos inside.

“We got out of the back door as soon as we heard shots,” Howard Sebby told ABC News. “We saw one guy get shot, he was a co-worker, he was shot in the arm and back, I think they took him to the hospital.”

Sebby also said he saw the shooter “running,” though it was unclear where the gunman may have been going. Sebby and another eyewitness, John Probst, said they were hiding out in a nearby home and being interviewed by police.

“THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED!” the tweet read.

EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m. THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down! More information will be provided soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

Aurora police noted that the location has been “secured” but a “continued police presence will remain as investigation [sic] continues.”

Active Shooter Incident has been secured. Shooter is no longer a threat to the area. Continued police presence will remain as investigation continues. Parents please contact your local school districts for dismissal plan https://t.co/P4y7X7K4og — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 15, 2019

Nearby hospital, Rush-Copley Medical Center, tweeted that they have received two patients who are being treated for non-life threatening injuries connected to the shooting.