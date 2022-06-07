$5K reward offered in manhunt for fugitive sought in cyclist’s murder

The U.S. Marshals Service shared this undated image of homicide suspect Kaitlin Armstrong. – U.S. Marshals Service

(NEW YORK) — A manhunt is underway to locate a fugitive yoga teacher who is suspected of fatally shooting a professional cyclist in Texas last month.

Authorities issued a $5,000 reward Monday for information leading to the arrest of Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, according to the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

The 34-year-old is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, on May 11 while Wilson was in Austin for a race, police said. Wilson was found bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds when paramedics arrived to the scene.

“Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for,” U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau said in a statement. “The best thing she can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her. She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for her.”

Investigators said Armstrong was at Austin International Bergstrom Airport on May 14, where she boarded a flight around 12:30 p.m. to Houston Hobby Airport with a connecting flight to New York LaGuardia Airport.

Four days later, she was dropped off at Newark Liberty International Airport, just one day after police obtained a warrant for her arrest, officials said. There are no records of an airline reservation booked under her name, officials said.

On May 25, investigators obtained a separate warrant for Armstrong’s arrest for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

In an exclusive with ABC News’ chief national correspondent Matt Gutman on Good Morning America, Michael Armstrong spoke directly to his daughter, Kaitlin Armstrong, saying, “We love you … and we are going to figure this out.”

“I know her and I know how she thinks and I know what she believes and I know that she just would not do something like this,” Michael Armstrong said. “I know her.”

Armstrong is described as a caucasian woman who stands 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She has light brown long, curly hair and hazel eyes.

The Texas woman was last seen on surveillance video wearing a blue denim jacket with a black shirt that has a pink design on it, white jeans, and black and white tennis shoes, officials said. She had on a black COVID-19 mask and possibly wore a yoga mat carrier on her shoulders, officials said.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case is urged to contact the U.S Marshals Service Communications Center.

ABC News’ Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.