6-year-old girl killed, 5 others injured in Washington, DC, shooting

kali9/iStock

(WASHINGTON) — Six people were injured and one 6-year-old girl killed in a shooting that took place in Washington, D.C., Friday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia released a video statement regarding the shooting, which took place shortly after 11 p.m.

Executive Assistant Chief Ashan M. Benedict said police heard shots of gunfire at 2900 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue, Southeast, and rushed to the scene to find six victims injured: three male adults, two female adults and one child.

The 6-year-old girl was shot and killed at the scene and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, Benedict said.

The five adults were being treated at area hospitals Friday night with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooters are unknown, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

“We’re asking for the public’s assistance to bring these shooters to justice,” Benedict said.

