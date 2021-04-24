61-year-old Asian man in critical condition after brutal assault caught on video

New York Police Department

(NEW YORK) — A 61-year-old Asian man was left in critical condition after he was brutally thrown to the ground and kicked in the head in New York City in a harrowing attack captured on surveillance video.

The incident unfolded Friday night at 8:20 p.m. on the corner of Third Avenue and E.125th Street in Manhattan.

The victim was approached from behind by an unknown individual who “struck the victim in the back causing him to fall on the ground,” the New York Police Department said in a statement.

The individual then “kicked the victim multiple times in the head” and fled on foot, police said.

The attack was caught on surveillance video footage and shows a man repeatedly kicking the victim on the ground.

Paramedics responded and the victim was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/ Harlem, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man behind the attack and shared photos of him from the surveillance footage.

Police described the individual as an adult male with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, white sneakers and a multi-colored baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

