7 New York counties under state of emergency as snowstorm slams Northeast: Latest forecast

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A nor’easter is slamming into the Northeast Monday as roads and airports are packed with travelers trying to head home from Thanksgiving weekend.

Heavy snow is falling from northern Pennsylvania into New York and New England. Snow and gusty winds up to 50 mph are also hitting the Northeast’s major cities.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in seven counties hit the hardest.

In Albany, N.Y., over 14 inches of snow has already fallen.

“This is something we’re used to here in upstate New York,” Albany police officer Steve Smith told ABC News.

Smith urged residents to stay home, and if they have to travel, “turn your headlights on, drive slow and give yourself ample time.”

New York troopers have already responded to more than 740 storm-related crashes statewide, Cuomo said.

New York City is also under a winter weather advisory: Central Park may be coated with 2 to 4 inches of snow.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that New Yorkers will face a “sloppy rush hour” Monday night and should avoid driving when possible.

“Anything can happen with a storm,” the mayor said.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Philadelphia, where roads could be buried under 1 to 4 inches of snow by Monday night. Boston, also under a winter weather advisory, could get up to 6 inches of snow.

By Monday night into Tuesday morning, the snow will be ending in Philadelphia, New York City and most of the mid-Atlantic states — but it’ll remain in Boston and eastern New England.

By Tuesday afternoon, the nor’easter will finally leave the U.S. and veer off into Canada.



Here are some of the other snow totals so far:

— East Glenville, New York (north of Albany): 20.7 inches

— Schenectady, New York: 18 inches

— Woodford, Vermont: 19 inches

— Cheshire, Massachusetts: 15 inches

— Worcester, Massachusetts: 9 inches

— Colebrook, Connecticut: 7 inches

— York, Maine: 9.2 inches

