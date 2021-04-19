7-year-old girl shot dead in broad daylight in Chicago, mayor ‘heartbroken and angered’

WLS-TV

(CHICAGO) — Chicago’s mayor says she’s “heartbroken and angered” after a 7-year-old girl was shot and killed while in a car in broad daylight.

The young girl was shot multiple times, and the man with her was shot in the torso, while in a car at about 4:18 p.m. Sunday on the city’s West Side, the Chicago Police Department said.

The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The 29-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

ABC Chicago station WLS-TV reported that the victims were father and daughter and were in a McDonald’s drive-thru at the time of the shooting.

Her family identified her as Jaslyn Adams.

A McDonald’s employee told WLS that two suspects jumped out of another car and ambushed the victims.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted Sunday night, “I am heartbroken and angered that a 7-year-old child was killed this afternoon on Chicago’s West Side.”

“This unthinkable act of violence has no place here,” she wrote. “The epidemic of gun violence cutting our children’s lives short cannot go on.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.