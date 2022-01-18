77-year-old woman killed, several others hurt in gas explosion at home in the Bronx

WABC-TV

(NEW YORK) — A 77-year-old woman has died from smoke inhalation following a gas explosion at a detached home in the Bronx in New York City, officials said Tuesday.

Two other women, ages 82 and 68, are in stable condition, and five police officers are being treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

The explosion happened about 11 a.m. at a three-story residential building with one residential unit.

More than 100 firefighters and EMS descended on the scene.

