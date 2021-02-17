8 shot in Philadelphia, 1 person in custody: Police

MattGush/iStockBY: EMILY SHAPIRO AND AARON KATERSKY, ABC NEWS

(PHILADELPHIA) — Eight people were shot near a SEPTA train station in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, police said.

One person is in custody, authorities said, adding that two weapons were recovered.

The victims are between the ages of 17 and 71, police said.

The 71-year-old man was shot in the stomach and multiple times in both legs and is listed in critical condition, authorities said.

The other seven victims are in stable condition, police said.

Police initially said seven people were shot, but in an evening update said an eighth man walked into Albert Einstein Medical Center on his own with a bullet graze wound to his stomach.

“It’s very brazen,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said of the afternoon shooting. “We were able to get someone in custody as quickly as we did because we had officers out working on another assignment. It’s not for our lack of presence out here, but I think it’s very telling that folks willing to engage in these shootings are becoming more and more emboldened whether we’re here or not.”

Outlaw added, “There could be multiple shooters, but we still don’t know. There were multiple casings found, 18 casings, and we’re still trying to determine if they all came from the same firearm.”

Police said they are working to identify witnesses and track down surveillance footage.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.