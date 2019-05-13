86-year-old New York woman dragged by purse snatcher on scooter

NYPD(NEW YORK) — A woman was dragged across a Manhattan sidewalk by a man on a motor scooter attempting to steal her bag, surveillance video shows.

It happened on the Upper East Side at East 64th Street and 1st Avenue on Saturday, May 4.

The suspect slowly approached the 86-year-old woman as she stood on the street corner. Once he was close enough, he grabbed the victim’s bag and sped away.

The woman was dragged behind the scooter as she fought to hold on to her purse, though the driver was able to get away with it.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for pain in her arm, WABC reported.

A 55-year-old man in Harlem had his keys slapped out of his hands by a man in a scooter two days later, the report added.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver, and are offering a reward up to $2,500. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the tip line at 1-800-577-TIPS.

