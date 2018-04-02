A Fort Bragg solider vanished for a week, but what happened is a mystery

WTVN/ABC News(FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.) — A Fort Bragg paratrooper who mysteriously vanished a week ago has been found and reunited with his family, police in North Carolina said this morning.

Sgt. Carl Seeman, 25, who had been in the Army since 2011 and the 82nd Airborne Division since 2015, was found in nearby Fayetteville early this morning, police there said.

He was not injured and had left on his own accord, Fayetteville police spokesperson Asia Cannon said.

The police department said it was not releasing any more information.

Seeman, who deployed to Afghanistan in 2012, was reported missing on March 25 by a fellow soldier and his car was found at a local Wal-Mart, Fayetteville Police spokesman Sgt. Shawn Strepay said last week.

His wallet and keys were missing, his mother, Jennifer Seeman, said, but his cellphone was in the car.

Two days after her oldest child was reported missing, Jennifer Seeman drove down from Rochester, New York, with her husband, father and brother to search for him.

“The panic comes and goes,” Jennifer Seeman told ABC News last Friday. “I feel like we’re not at panic when someone reaches out to me and says, ‘I might have seen him here.’ But the panic is real. And it hurts.”

“The only thing that we have are just leads from people who might have seen him,” she added. “Our leads have turned up nothing. Right now we’re at a dead end and we’re just trying to come up with our next plan. We plan on staying down here as long as we need to until something pops up, until something happens.”

Carl Seeman is a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division and was considered “AWOL” since last Monday, Lt. Col. Joe Buccino, spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division, told ABC News on March 27.

Buccino said in a statement today, “We are relieved that our Paratrooper has been located and is safe. The most urgent matter – his safety – has been satisfactorily resolved. Once the Paratrooper has returned to his unit, his leadership will look at the totality of the circumstances and determine the proper way forward.”

Jennifer Seeman said he always wanted to be in the Army and enlisted his senior year of high school.

