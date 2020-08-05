A look at the deaths, destruction left in Isaias’ wake

ABC NewsBy DANIEL MANZO and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Isaias raced up the East Coast, delivering torrential rain and ferocious winds, and, according to reports, killed at least 6 people.

Among the deaths was a man in New York City — a downed tree crushed his car, New York ABC station WABC reported.

Isaias made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane late Monday before charging up the East Coast on Tuesday.

At least 3 million customers lost power from North Carolina up to Maine.

Wind gusts from Isaias reached 109 mph on Long Beach Island in New Jersey and 96 mph in New Castle County, Delaware.

The storm also resulted in torrential rain and flash flooding.

Sotterley, Maryland, was buried under 9 inches of rain, while Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, recorded almost 8.6 inches.

At least 26 tornadoes were reported ranging from North Carolina to New Jersey. A Bertie County, North Carolina, tornado registered at EF-3, the National Weather Service said.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.