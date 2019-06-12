ABC News exclusive: Ron Goldman's dad says 'pain is always there' 25 years after murder

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Twenty-five years after Ron Goldman’s murder, his family is speaking out on the anniversary of the crime for the first time.

“The pain is always there, the loss is always there,” Goldman’s father, Fred Goldman, said in an exclusive interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America on Wednesday. “It never goes away.”

The night of June 12, 1994, 25-year-old Ron Goldman was returning a pair of glasses to Nicole Brown Simpson’s Los Angeles home when the two were attacked and brutally stabbed to death.

Brown Simpson’s ex-husband, former NFL star O.J. Simpson, went on trial for the double murder. In 1995, after a trial that captured the nation’s attention, Simpson was acquitted of all criminal charges. He’s always maintained his innocence.

Kim Goldman on Wednesday is launching a 10-episode podcast called “Confronting: O.J. Simpson.” In the series, she interviews key members of the case, from prosecutor Marcia Clark to Simpson house guest Kato Kaelin.

For Kim Goldman, who adored her protective, older brother, the podcast is an outlet to pose questions that have haunted her for years in the complex and infamous case.

“I just wanted to go full force this year,” Kim Goldman told GMA. “Face some of my fears, face some of my anxiety.”

A civil jury in 1997 found Simpson liable for wrongful death and he was ordered to pay millions to the victims’ families.

In 2008, the former Buffalo Bills player was convicted in a botched robbery and sent to a Nevada prison. Simpson was released in 2017 and now lives in Las Vegas.

