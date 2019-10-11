Abducted 3-year-old girl found safe after search; suspect still at-large

Greensboro Police Dept.(GREENSBORO, N.C.) — A 3-year-old has been found alive and well after an Amber Alert was issued for the girl, who was reported abducted in North Carolina Wednesday, allegedly taken by a woman in her 20s, authorities said.

Officials received a call to the tip line just after 8 p.m. Thursday saying a girl had been found in the Word of Faith Christian Center in Greensboro and the caller believed it to be the girl, Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment. The girl was able to tell the caller her mother’s first name, police said.

The girl was taken to the hospital and was checked out and is doing well, police said at a press conference. She was identified and reunited with her family just before 10 p.m.

“I’ve got 30 years in law enforcement and very seldom do we have this good of an outcome,” Greensboro Police Wayne Scott said.

The suspect in the case, whom police released surveillance photos of Thursday afternoon, has not been found or identified, though police said they did have “strong” leads on her identity.

Ahlora was reported missing at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday, the Greensboro Police Department said.

The 3-year-old was playing outside an apartment at the time, police said.

Police said earlier they were looking to identify a woman seen on surveillance video near the scene. The chief called her the suspected abductor and said she was “in and around the playground sometime between 3 and 5 p.m.”

“She was out in that area acting very suspicious” and interacted with multiple adults and children before she was seen leaving with Ahlora, the chief said at a Thursday news conference.

Over 100 officers canvassed the area, searching every vacant business and apartment with 1 mile of the call, Scott said.

The FBI was involved in the search, police said.

“We encourage any resident or community member with information to come forward and speak to us,” police said in a statement earlier Thursday.

“Someone out there has the key to bring this little girl home,” the chief said.

Ahlora’s mother, Erica Lindiment, also pleaded with the public to help while her daughter was unaccounted for.

“Even if you don’t want to be known, or you don’t want to have your name or anything to do with it, you can always leave an anonymous tip,” she told ABC Raleigh station WTVD-TV. “Help us find her and make sure she gets home safe.”

Police described the person who took Ahlora as a black woman in her 20s who stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. Her hair was in a short ponytail and she was wearing a short-sleeve black crop top with black pants with stripes on the legs and tiger print faces.

A $2,000 reward has been offered, the chief said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.

