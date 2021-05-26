Active shooter reported at California transit facility, suspect ‘down’: Sheriff

AlessandroPhoto/iStock

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) — A suspect “is down” after a shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility in San Jose, California, according to the sheriff’s office and the mayor.

“Several people” are “being treated, but the situation is still being assessed,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted.

The transit facility has been evacuated, Liccardo said. Commuters haven’t been impacted, a VTA spokesperson told ABC San Francisco station KGO.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

