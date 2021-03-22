Active shooter reported at grocery store in Colorado: Boulder police
BY: ABC NEWS
(BOULDER, Colo.) — An “active shooter” has been reported at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, police said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route.
— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.