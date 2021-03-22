ABC-National News WFIN Top Story 

Active shooter reported at grocery store in Colorado: Boulder police

WFIN

BY: ABC NEWS

(BOULDER, Colo.) — An “active shooter” has been reported at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

