Active shooter reported at Indiana middle school: Police

iStock/Thinkstock(Noblesville, In.) — Police are responding to Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana following reports of an active shooter, the Westfield Police Department said.

A suspect is in custody, said the Noblesville Fire Department.

Noblesville West Middle School is located about 27 miles north of Indianapolis.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.



