Active shooter reported in Middleton, Wisconsin, law enforcement responding

WKOW(MIDDLETON, Wisconsin) — Local and federal authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter in Middleton, Wisconsin, about 6 miles outside of Madison.

Middleton Police are leading the investigation. A.T.F. agents from the Madison office are also responding.

Wis. Gov. Scott Walker tweeted, “We are closely following this situation. Our thanks go out to first responders on the scene.”

Middleton Police have advised residents to lock their doors and stay inside until further notice.

Madison College tweeted that emergency services are securing the scene and rendering aid.

“At this time we are still urging people to STAY AWAY from the area of West Campus,” the college said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

