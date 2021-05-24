Aircraft crashes near Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas

iStock/Motortion

(NEW YORK) — An aircraft crashed soon after takeoff from Nellis Air Force Base Monday afternoon, officials from the base confirmed on Twitter.

The “contractor-operated aircraft” crashed just outside the southern edge of the base around 2:30 p.m. local time, according to officials.

It is not immediately known if there are any injuries or fatalities, officials said.

A base official told ABC News the crash involved a non-Air Force contractor-operated aircraft flown by a non-Air Force pilot.

The base uses contractor aircraft that routinely fly training missions, according to the official.

Multiple federal and local first responders are on scene to investigate, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

