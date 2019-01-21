Alabama police officer fatally shot; suspect in custody

Mobile Police Department(MOBILE, Ala.) — A police officer was shot dead Sunday in Mobile, Alabama, authorities said.

Officer Sean Tuder of the Mobile Police Department was killed in the line of duty while executing an arrest warrant late Sunday afternoon, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

A suspect is in custody, officials said.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich described Tuder as one of the city’s “finest officers.”

“This tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers that the brave men and women of law enforcement face every day,” Rich said in a statement via Twitter Sunday.

Mobile lost one of its finest officers today. This tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers that the brave men and women of law enforcement face everyday. Please keep Officer Sean Tuder’s family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/KjdhbLi7ei — Mobile DA’s Office (@MobileDAoffice) January 21, 2019

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.