Alabama police officer shot dead, two others hurt; suspect on the run: Chief

kali9/iStock(AUBURN, Ala.) — A manhunt is underway for a dangerous gunman after an Auburn, Alabama, police officer was shot dead and two fellow officers were hurt, the local police chief said.

The three officers were met with gunfire while responding to a “domestic disturbance” at the Arrowhead mobile home park Sunday night, Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said at a news conference.

The two injured officers are expected to recover, Register said.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, is at large and described as extremely dangerous, Register said.

Suspect identified as Grady Wayne Wilkes. He is considered armed and dangerous. Officers responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence located in the 3000 block of Wire Road were met with gunfire. Their conditions are not being released at this time. pic.twitter.com/TvyWu44rBA — AU Campus Safety (@AuburnSafety) May 20, 2019

“We certainly want to do everything we can to take this person into custody,” the chief said, “and bring some closure to these officers and their families.”

Wilkes had not been on the radar of law enforcement, Register said.

“This is probably the worst day of my time here. Words cannot express the loss,” the chief said. “We’re just trying to be there with our officers and those families right now.”

The officers’ names have not yet been released.

