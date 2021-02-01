Alleged peeping Tom who fell through ceiling into women’s locker room arrested

Facebook/Stafford County Sheriff’s OfficeBy JON HAWORTH, ABC News

(STAFFORD, VA.) — A man who fell through the ceiling and into the women’s locker room at a gym Saturday was held there by patrons until authorities could arrest him.

The incident happened at approximately 1:16 p.m. when deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Onelife Fitness in Stafford, Virginia, that a man had fallen through the ceiling of the women’s locker room and fell onto a woman below, according to a statement from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, who was uninjured, along with several other patrons of the gym then cornered the suspect, who was later named as 41-year-old Brian Anthony Joe, and held him in place until law enforcement arrived to arrest him.

“The female was checked for injuries by rescue personnel at the scene, but she was not transported,” said Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. “The suspect fell approximately ten feet and was not injured.”

Deputies subsequently processed the scene for evidence and Joe was detained and interviewed by detectives before announcing early Sunday morning that Joe was being charged with burglary, three counts of peeping or spying into a building and vandalism.

It is unclear how long Joe had been engaged in this specific alleged act for or if he had done it prior to this incident.

“He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail,” authorities said in the statement released early Sunday. “This is still an active investigation.”

